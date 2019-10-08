While it may be factually correct that the recent actions of President Donald Trump meet the standards of impeachment, it is also a clearly debatable issue. It is clear, however, the recent and cumulative actions have violated basic norms of civility and diplomacy. I suggest that the House of Representatives should conduct a thorough “pre-impeachment” set of hearings, outline the charges in clear and concise form, and vote to censure President Trump rather than refer the impeachment action to the Senate.
Censure is a basic resolution of disapproval and has been successfully applied to presidents in the past. Censure by the House does not require Senate consent, and the Senate has an option of participating or not. Regardless of Senate action, the censure would stand and the 2020 general election voters would have the appropriate final say of whether President Trump remains in office.
Jay Kridel • Kirkwood