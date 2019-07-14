Can we go on like this?
One-time apolitical people are now ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. Furthermore, they are apologists for a man who has soiled the office of the president. And spineless elected officials say whatever “King Trump” wants them to say.
Who are the heroes out there? Misconduct cannot go without consequences. Our elected officials have the Constitutional duty for oversight and checks and balances. When is enough enough?
Trump’s policies and appointments favor the affluent and corporations, promote racism and sexism, destroy our environment, destroy unions and break up families.
In evaluating candidates for jobs, past performance is a predictor of future behavior. In addition, one can judge someone by the company they keep. Just look at Trump’s inner circle, his cabinet and his advisers. Most have left because of scandal, incompetence or both. Maybe they were taking President Harry S. Truman’s advice when he said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
Hopefully, if Trump is not reelected, the country will “lock him up.”
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis