Regarding President Donald Trump and Ukraine: It reminds me of the limbo dance. How low can you go? Just when you thought that this president has gone as far as he can go with his misdeeds, he takes the office of the presidency to lower depths of disgrace.
Now President Trump, without any credible evidence, tried to coerce Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation of a U.S. citizen, who just happens to be Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.
Then he tried to hide the request by having it transferred to a more secretive computer server. Transparency? Obstruction? How many other damaging correspondences have been hidden? In trying to involve another foreign government, Mr. Trump’s conduct is corruption like you’ve never seen, and it’s a sad day for the U.S.
Mr. Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Attorney General William Barr, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and maybe even the Supreme Court will further attempt to mislead, hide, obstruct and delay any investigation into these misdeeds that are unethical, immoral, criminal, treasonable, or just out-and-out wrong.
It was never intended that the president would be above the law or would be able to use the office for personal or even political gain. How low will Mr. Trump go before the conservative members of the Senate decide they want a president and not an autocratic despot?
Glen Phillips • Pittsfield, Ill.