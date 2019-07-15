Regarding “Why are people dying at the St. Louis County jail? Even the head of the jail struggles to find that out.” (July 13): Three inmates died in the County Jail within the first three months of this year; all these deaths were preventable. County lawyers refuse to disclose jail and medical records to Lt. Col. Troy Doyle. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital won’t allow their physicians to speak. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has appointed a Justice Services Advisory Board, which includes an SSM medical director and could be a possible conflict of interest. To date, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division has taken no action.
This is what I would do if I was in charge of the county jail:
• Inmates who require a hospital check should be sent only to Level 1 Trauma Centers.
• Ask BJC and SSM to allow trauma surgery residents to make rounds at the facilities every 12 hours and treat or transfer sick inmates to their respective trauma centers.
• Ask the Department of Justice to investigate the situation. I don’t trust any committee or consulting firm paid by the county to perform investigations.
• Have corrections staff wear body cameras to protect everyone involved.
If inmates are not safe in the St. Louis County jail or the City Workhouse, none of us is safe. Cover-ups and stonewalling spread like a contagious disease when not stamped out.
Robert G. Levitt, M.D. • Clayton