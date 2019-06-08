After watching President Donald Trump’s June 4 interview with Piers Morgan from Great Britain, I was not surprised to see that Trump was taken aback after hearing of Prince Charles’ commitment and concerns toward climate change. The prince of Wales has had a long commitment to the environment and humanity’s well being.
It looked as if Trump was surprised, and I can understand why, considering that his family commitments involve greed and self service at the expense of humanity. Just look at his “greatest tax cut of all time,” as it is only helping the very wealthy.
It is hard to say where we would be today if Hillary Clinton was president. One thing for sure, her presidency, like her and her family’s long involvement in public service, would be based on service to our country and not only herself.
The Trump base may say it’s his inexperience in government, but that does not explain his disregard for any information providing climate change evidence. I’m sorry, but it seems as if Trump will never serve humanity, the environment or the U.S. Constitution.
Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill