We have been indoctrinated for 25 years by certain conservative talk-radio hosts to selectively focus on the faults of liberalism, socialism and even other conservatives. Hidden in these attacks is the insidious message that individualism is the only true patriotism and that individualism is our only hope of salvation for family, country, religion and the world.
To counter that message, I want to pass on this powerful statement by a Roman Catholic activist nun: “It is an unpatriotic lie that we as a nation are based in individualism. The Constitution underscores the fact that we are rooted and raised in a communal society and that we each have a responsibility to build up the whole. The preamble to the Constitution could not be any clearer: ‘We the People’ are called to ‘form a more perfect Union.’”
The false belief that anyone (worker or employer) ever can achieve the slightest gain all by oneself is the true threat to family, county, religion and the world. It is time for us (especially Christians) to expose individualism for what it is: greed, and the need to control.
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis