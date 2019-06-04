Regarding the editorial “Mueller statement boosts impeachment push, belies Trump’s ‘no obstruction’ claim” (May 30): Special counsel Robert Mueller was tasked to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and suspicious links between Trump associates and Russian officials.
Mueller’s report said: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
If Mueller determined that no crime was committed, then no obstruction could have occurred, because if obstruction occurred, then it prevented the investigators from performing a thorough investigation.
If Mueller found that obstruction had existed then he could and should have said that Trump obstructed. Special counsels do not indict or make criminal charges. They make conclusions and recommendations. Congress reviews them and, if they see fit, impeach if credible charges have been revealed.
For example, independent counsel Ken Starr turned over documentation to the House Judiciary Committee, citing 11 counts in which President Bill Clinton might have broken the law. Chief investigative counsel David Schippers and his team reviewed the material and determined there was sufficient evidence to impeach the president. As a result, four charges were considered by the House of Representatives.
Ryan Walde • Washington, Mo.