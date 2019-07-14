Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger of the United States women’s national soccer team are probably talented enough to play soccer for any nation in the world. Why then play for the U.S., a country they do not respect? As a former soccer player at Penn State, I am especially disappointed in Ms. Krieger who also played for the Nittany Lions.
Girls, not only do we not need you, we don’t want you here. It might be a good idea to take your talents someplace where you will feel more comfortable. In fact, Megan and Ali, some of us are begging you to leave.
Ron Coleman • St. Louis County