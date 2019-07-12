Regarding “Migrant kids had nothing even before they arrived”( June 27): Letter writer Jerry Spiniolas says in regard to migrants at the border: “If someone arrives at your doorstep uninvited, are you required to provide food, shelter and ideal living conditions?” I would say that, while I may not be required by law to provide such care, I would absolutely feel a moral imperative to see that a child on my doorstep was given these very basic things.
Our country absolutely has an obligation to see that any child on our soil is given the basics necessary for surviving and thriving, and that such children are not subjected to the conditions now being reported in detainment camps at the southern border. While individuals may not have the ability to care for migrant children that end up here, we collectively have the resources to do so while we seek a humane and just solution to the current immigration crisis. That’s not a liberal, bleeding heart response; it’s a humane one. Put simply, a society that punishes or neglects children due to the supposed mistakes of their parents is an evil one.
James Mitchell • St. Louis