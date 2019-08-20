Subscribe for 99¢
'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids

CORRECTS TO SAY THE RAIDS WERE WEDNESDAY, NOT TUESDAY - Children of mainly Latino immigrant parents hold signs in support of them and those individuals picked up during an immigration raid at a food processing plant, during a protest march to the Madison County Courthouse in Canton, Miss., following a Spanish Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The raids Wednesday at poultry plants in Mississippi have spurred churches that have been key to providing spiritual and emotional comfort to workers to now step up to provide material aid to jailed or out-of-work church members. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

As a priest who has ministered in Hispanic communities for almost 40 years, it is clear to me that many who speak about immigrants from Latin America do not understand them and often misrepresent them. Because these immigrants may enter the United States illegally, they are lumped among those who have violated laws by committing crimes, such as robbers and murderers.

But all of the immigrants I have known were humble, hardworking, family-dedicated, religiously committed people who would never hurt anyone. Illegal immigration is different from criminal illegality. Further, acquiring a visa is an arduous process. But if one’s family’s life is in imminent danger, one cannot wait.

Also, it’s not true that undocumented immigrants come to take advantage of government programs. In my experience immigrants avoid contact with government institutions, and contribute large sums in taxes that they never reclaim. It would be better if those who propound views about immigrants knew them personally first.

Rev. Michael Barber, S.J. • St. Louis

