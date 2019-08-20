As a priest who has ministered in Hispanic communities for almost 40 years, it is clear to me that many who speak about immigrants from Latin America do not understand them and often misrepresent them. Because these immigrants may enter the United States illegally, they are lumped among those who have violated laws by committing crimes, such as robbers and murderers.
But all of the immigrants I have known were humble, hardworking, family-dedicated, religiously committed people who would never hurt anyone. Illegal immigration is different from criminal illegality. Further, acquiring a visa is an arduous process. But if one’s family’s life is in imminent danger, one cannot wait.
Also, it’s not true that undocumented immigrants come to take advantage of government programs. In my experience immigrants avoid contact with government institutions, and contribute large sums in taxes that they never reclaim. It would be better if those who propound views about immigrants knew them personally first.
Rev. Michael Barber, S.J. • St. Louis