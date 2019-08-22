Lost in the conversation about “Medicare for All” is the fact that the fund that now pays for Medicare hospital costs will be depleted in just seven years. Starting in 2026, hospital benefits for Medicare patients will be reduced because the benefits will only be supported by then-current payroll taxes. Medicare patients will have to pay more for hospital care.
Payroll taxes are paid not only by native-born Americans, but also by immigrants (including those who entered the country illegally). President Donald Trump’s administration has placed limitations on legal immigration, which means less money will be going into the Medicare trust fund. To maintain benefits, we will have to increase payroll taxes. Wouldn’t it make more sense to maintain a steady supply of legal immigrants to help support both the Medicare and Social Security trust funds?
Dr. Gail Ahumada • St. Louis