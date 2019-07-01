President George W. Bush didn’t fix the immigration problem, President Barack Obama didn’t fix the immigration problem, and Congress didn’t fix the immigration problem.
But now you blame President Donald Trump for lack of leadership for not solving it? You cannot fix something when the other party won’t participate in fixing it. The real blame should go to Congress.
Many members of Congress have served during the last three administrations. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi being two of the most prominent. Aren’t they, along with other long-serving members of Congress, the real villains? The border situation cannot be solved because it is too big of a partisan fight. The only way I can see the problem will ever be solved is if a terrorist crosses the southern border and commits a heinous act. If that happens the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the liberal Democratic party.
Gary Lopez • Fenton