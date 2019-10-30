Regarding “NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip” (Oct. 11.): This scandal should bother all Americans. In short, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted, “Fight for Freedom, stand with Hong Kong.” Most Americans might think that we should at least offer words of support to people fighting for freedom and democracy. Communist China became very upset over the tweet, however, and decided not to broadcast any National Basketball Association games.
In 2017, the NBA pulled their All-Star game out of Charlotte, N.C., because the state had enacted a law requiring people to use the bathroom of their biological sex. The NBA is not afraid to get involved. If they relocate an All-Star Game over a bathroom bill, I could not wait to see their devastating response unleashed on this brutal, murderous communist regime that actually does run concentration camps.
Would it be Lebron James or coaches Steve Kerr or Gregg Popovich who would drop the verbal hammer on the architects of the Tiananmen Square massacre? Turns out, none of them would. They seem so eloquent pointing out America’s faults. But not only did the NBA not attack this assault on free speech, they groveled, apologized and licked the boots of their communist masters. They appear to be nothing more than money-grubbing cowards and sellouts. These hypocrites missed a great opportunity to stand for freedom and democracy. Any future pronouncements from these paragons of virtue should generally be met with scorn and derision.
Robert Mahacek • St.Louis County