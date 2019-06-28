Regarding “Migrant children and teens held in dirty conditions” (June 24): It is reported more than 250 children from ages five months to 17 are being denied soap, showers and clean clothes. Some are sleeping on concrete floors. Most reportedly have not been bathed since being held in detention and have been separated from parents or family members living in the United States. They have also been denied phone calls to family.
Because of this, President Donald Trump needs to be impeached. And if Trump is ever imprisoned, he should be denied the same necessities that are denied these children.
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former press secretary Sarah Sanders and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway should visit the Texas site and see the inhumanity the administration is subjecting these children to.
Ronald Garascia • South St. Louis County