When it comes to the question of the impeachment proceedings, I am pro-impeachment, even if President Donald Trump is not convicted. As Americans, we must take a stand. I want Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Sen. Josh Hawley to take a stand on whether to keep Trump or remove him from office.
I believe Trump obstructed justice and is violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. He is a tax cheat. He is a habitual liar, a spreader of fake news and conspiracy theories. I believe all politicians, Democrats and Republicans, need to go on record regarding Trump’s actions so they cannot later deny their complicity with his behavior.
If politicians do not cross this bridge, as Americans bound by principle and out of respect for the Constitution, they are hypocrites not worthy of their office. To our lawmakers: This is your responsibility. Support the impeachment process, no matter the outcome. As Americans, you must take a stand.
Robert Stout • High Ridge