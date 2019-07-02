After 2½ years of President Donald Trump’s administration, we are still hearing from Democrats who want to impeach him. How many of these Democrats think Hillary Clinton would then be ushered into the oval office? I’m afraid that many, maybe most, think that is how it would work. Nope. Vice President Michael Pence would be promoted to president.
Unfortunately, such ignorance reflects the way teachers unions, controlling public education, contribute to keeping the public uninformed and unable to comprehend what the Democratic candidates propose. If you think college is expensive now, just wait until it’s free, thanks to Democrats. Education being controlled by a government employees union obviously doesn’t work.
A slightly different, related subject: Having the first debates in Miami was a reminder for many Cubans in the audience that socialism doesn’t work. These people risked their lives to escape the socialist devastation in Cuba long ago.
In the interest in full disclosure, I have lived in the Little Havana part of Miami as the guest of a Cuban friend’s family, and my own extended family includes many teachers, college professors and one teachers' union president. We don’t need that type of government, and we do need better-informed students.
Gary Duff • O’Fallon, Ill.