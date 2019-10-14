BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
US-NIXON-RESIGNATION-1

(FILES) This file picture dated 09 August 1974 shows US President Richard Nixon giving a thumbs up after announcing his resignation from the presidency after the Watergate scandal. Richard Nixon had been elected in 1968 and re-elected in 1972. AFP PHOTO ( Former President Richard Nixon gives a thumbs up after resigning Aug. 9, 1974. Nixon's resignation "was one of the most awful, poignant moments in American political history," says biographer Irwin Gellman. )

 STF

None of the three previous impeachment charges against a U.S. president were directly connected to our national security. In 1868, the charges against Andrew Johnson dealt with “appointment to political offices,” or domestic matters. In 1973, the charges against Richard Nixon were about Watergate and campaign finance laws, clearly domestic matters. In 1998, the charges against Bill Clinton were sexual impropriety and lying under oath, again domestic matters.

Today the charges connect many dots, it appears, between Russia’s foreign interests, our own foreign interests and how President Donald Trump appears to favor Russia over Ukraine, a U.S. ally. Did the president’s actions weaken the hand of Ukraine and seek to strengthen the hand of Russia, which has seized Crimea? On it’s surface it stinks. We shall see in the weeks ahead.

Dan J. Sullivan • Kirkwood