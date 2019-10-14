None of the three previous impeachment charges against a U.S. president were directly connected to our national security. In 1868, the charges against Andrew Johnson dealt with “appointment to political offices,” or domestic matters. In 1973, the charges against Richard Nixon were about Watergate and campaign finance laws, clearly domestic matters. In 1998, the charges against Bill Clinton were sexual impropriety and lying under oath, again domestic matters.
Today the charges connect many dots, it appears, between Russia’s foreign interests, our own foreign interests and how President Donald Trump appears to favor Russia over Ukraine, a U.S. ally. Did the president’s actions weaken the hand of Ukraine and seek to strengthen the hand of Russia, which has seized Crimea? On it’s surface it stinks. We shall see in the weeks ahead.
Dan J. Sullivan • Kirkwood