Subscribe for 99¢
The Latest: Judiciary panel to interview ex-Trump aide Hicks

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to her office before voting on a resolution to take legal action against President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses, a response to those who defy subpoenas in Congress' Russia probe and other investigations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The House resolution would authorize lawsuits against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn for defying subpoenas pertaining to special counsel Robert Mueller's report. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

I’d venture a guess that at least 70% of those screaming to impeach Trump do not have the slightest idea what that means. The House of Representatives must vote to impeach the president. But, guess what? The trial is in the Senate.

In other words, the House can indict, but the Senate is the prosecutor and jury, and since the Republicans control the Senate, conviction is zero percent a possibility. Democrats should bypass this useless procedure and work on the country’s real problems. Impeachment doesn’t mean Trump is out, it just means another big win for him. It is almost guaranteed if he is impeached in the House, the Senate won’t convict him, and Trump will declare victory.

Jerry Davis • Richmond Heights

Tags

View comments