I’d venture a guess that at least 70% of those screaming to impeach Trump do not have the slightest idea what that means. The House of Representatives must vote to impeach the president. But, guess what? The trial is in the Senate.
In other words, the House can indict, but the Senate is the prosecutor and jury, and since the Republicans control the Senate, conviction is zero percent a possibility. Democrats should bypass this useless procedure and work on the country’s real problems. Impeachment doesn’t mean Trump is out, it just means another big win for him. It is almost guaranteed if he is impeached in the House, the Senate won’t convict him, and Trump will declare victory.
Jerry Davis • Richmond Heights