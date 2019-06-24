Regarding “Impeachment proponents don’t understand procedure” (June 20): Letter writer Jerry Davis’ explanation of the rules of impeachment is quite correct. The House of Representatives develops the articles of impeachment (i.e. charges) and present them to the Senate. The writer then explains that no evidence would convince a single one of the currently serving Republicans. No witness statement. No document. No email or tweet. In other words, every Republican has abandoned his oath of office in order to support President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resists calls for impeachment for reasons both obscure and obvious (such as the possible succession to the presidency of Vice President Mike Pence). But it is her call. We Democrats must abide by her decisions. The advantage of an impeachment inquiry would be that evidence enters the public sphere via video and audio rather than a dense legal document that few would have read and even fewer would understand.
Pat Price • Maryland Heights