Regarding Ian Froeb’s “Where’s the (Fake) Beef?” (June 2): I was not surprised. I live in New York, where the Impossible Burger has disappeared from the menus of all my favorite haunts. St. Louis, we feel your pain!
Whether to improve one’s health, to spare the unspeakable suffering of animals who cherish their lives as much as we do ours, or to reduce one’s ecological footprint, people are adopting plant-based eating in record numbers.
Meanwhile, plant-based options are appearing on menus in the unlikeliest of restaurants. So while you’re awaiting the return of the Impossible Burger, look for menu items marked (v). Changing to a plant-based diet is probably easier, and more delicious, than you think.
Kathy Stevens • Saugerties, NY