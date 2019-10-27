Regarding “The Latest: Congressional leaders pay tribute to Cummings” (Oct. 25): I was devastated when I heard of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death. He worked tirelessly in an attempt to make this world a better place. He had been trying to motivate us to wake up to the fact that our democracy and Constitution are at risk.
I pray every day that the Republican Party will quit enabling the president’s corrupt and treasonous behavior. We need to step back, take care of each other and all God’s creatures, and reclaim our democracy. Let’s do this in Rep. Cummings’ memory and for the good of our fragile world.
Rita Cooper • O’Fallon, Ill.