We hear the word deplorable a lot lately. Do you want to know what’s really deplorable? The actions of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On June 23, Police Officer Michael Langsdorf was executed by an individual trying to cash a bad check. A senseless, brutal murder.
And how did Mr. Bell respond? Two days later he announced he is launching a team focused on investigating claims of wrongful convictions and allegations of police misconduct. That same day, he announced he won’t seek the death penalty for this execution. Wow. What Mr. Bell did should be alarming to every resident of our fine community.
To stand up at a press conference and state you support the police, and then turn around and go against them, demonstrates complete hypocrisy. Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect each and every one of us. Alarming is not a strong enough verb. Deplorable is.
Janine Fabick • Town and Country