Subscribe for 99¢
Attacks by US extremists lead to push for anti-terror laws

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Clarissa Hernandez holds Ezra Magallanes as they speak with the media at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. The two mass shootings and a presidential tweet put a spotlight on the idea of “domestic terrorism,” adding momentum to a debate about whether such attacks should be classified and tried in the same way as crimes against America by foreign terrorist groups and their supporters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

It is sad today that mass shootings are taking over our country. In churches, places of worship, shopping centers and night life areas. I can’t imagine being angry enough to shoot a sibling, or shoot to protest immigration.

Mary D’Amico • St. Louis 

Tags

View comments