The core of the abortion issue is individual rights. One only needs to read the preamble and First Amendment of the Constitution to know that our country was founded with individual freedoms guaranteed by constitutional law.
Objections to abortion are based on religious views, such as that life begins at conception. I take issue with casting that as a biological fact. My understanding is that a living sperm cell unites with a living egg cell, and continues to live, grow and develop. Miraculous, but not exactly life created from the dust of the earth. So, at what point from conception to full term is there not just living cells, but a life? That is a theological question with various answers even among church leaders. The best answer I heard came from a priest who said: “The ability to know and love God is to be alive.”
Our freedom as individuals to follow religious beliefs is a legal right, while the government imposing religion on others is prohibited. A woman has the right to follow her individual beliefs as she tries to make the best choice for herself, hopefully with support of loved ones and quality medical care. The right to that choice should not be legislated away.
Frank Wilderspin • University City