In response to "Whistleblower complaint is a suspicious 'hit job'" (Sept. 28): I am astonished to discover that reader Larry Buschman has judiciously read the complaint with an open mind and finds that the information supplied and the protocols followed by the whistleblower are too credible to be believed. Therefore, he reasons, it must be just another attack by "a deranged group of Democrats who will stop at nothing to appease their irrational hate of Trump." Without too much thought, I think I could apply the word "irrational" to a whole other group who could dismiss the complaint as too substantiated to be genuine.
It truly would be amazing if all witnesses to the facts expressed by the whistleblower would come forward in spite of President Donald Trump's nostalgia for the good old days when people who dared report wrongdoings in the White House would be summarily branded as treasonous and executed. I sincerely hope that will not be the case. Although if that threat were a deterrent, it would be a very successful case of witness tampering. But that may be just the Democrat in me speaking.
I, too, long for the good old days when unsavory persons of low degree who committed dastardly offenses were tarred, feathered, and run out of town on a rail. I will not be so disrespectful of certain individuals to refer to them by name or position, but I definitely have some candidates in mind.
Rise Schnurman • St Louis County