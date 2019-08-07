Regarding “Feds say Stenger’s crass, mercenary behavior should earn him no break in prison time” (Aug. 4): Reporter Robert Patrick’s story on Steve Stenger gives me such hope. He apparently operated like a mini-Donald Trump. He plotted punishments for his enemies, rewarded his friends with illegal contracts and grants, and appointed unqualified people to important positions. He bullied staff and colleagues, laughed at sexual harassment and opposed anything that “did nothing for him.” He schlepped into his office late, played video games all day and left early. He appeared to have no idea of public service or how government works.
Now he’s going to jail. Perhaps President Trump will experience the same fate.
Pat Price • Maryland Heights