Regarding recent media reports about Berkeley, Calif., renaming manholes “maintenance holes” and the Post-Dispatch story, “Danny Meyer restaurant chain sued for making worker wear tie” (July 23): When is enough enough? How far are we going to go in this mad world because someone was offended?
A manhole cover? How many people even would have thought this to be offensive? Get a life.
When are we going to stand up and say get over it? No one has been offended by these kinds of words for over a hundred years.
I hope in the case of the employee wearing the tie that the courts throw it out as frivolous and a waste of time. Am I the only person who thinks that politicians and lawyers should be doing something better in this world than legislating on these frivolous issues? The little guy should be heard, but let’s use some common sense, which seems to be getting to be low in supply. I think political correctness has run its’ course, it is time to get back to common sense.
Ken Schatz • St. Louis