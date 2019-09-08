Two front page articles on Aug. 15 — “’Let’s Give our Communities Hope’” and “Pelosi calls for immediate gun background checks” — reveal the shortcomings of current discussions about violence. Both articles are about guns. One reports yet another tragedy involving a beautiful young person whose life ended because he was shot to death. The other article addresses potential federal legislation like background checks for gun owners.
Missing from both articles is what to do with all the guns that have already been purchased. Neither article considers why people buy guns and why so many children of color die as a result of gun violence in our city. I respectfully request the Post-Dispatch dig deeper into systemic structures that lead to widespread gun violence.
Amy Cislo • Crystal Lake Park