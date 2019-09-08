Subscribe for 99¢
Keeping vigil for Xavier

Rose petals, candles and stuffed animals surround photos of Xavier Usanga, 7, at a memorial on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in front of the Usanga home. Xavier, 7, was fatally shot near his home along the 3500 block of N. 14th Street on Monday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Two front page articles on Aug. 15 — “’Let’s Give our Communities Hope’” and “Pelosi calls for immediate gun background checks” — reveal the shortcomings of current discussions about violence. Both articles are about guns. One reports yet another tragedy involving a beautiful young person whose life ended because he was shot to death. The other article addresses potential federal legislation like background checks for gun owners.

Missing from both articles is what to do with all the guns that have already been purchased. Neither article considers why people buy guns and why so many children of color die as a result of gun violence in our city. I respectfully request the Post-Dispatch dig deeper into systemic structures that lead to widespread gun violence.

Amy Cislo • Crystal Lake Park

