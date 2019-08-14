A July 17 Post-Dispatch editorial, “Love it or Leave It,” asks where is the moral outrage from Republican leaders in Congress over the president’s racist remarks.
However, where is the moral outrage from presidents of universities, heads of religions, media networks, national charities, professional associations in medicine, law and others areas? Where are the role models of our youth in sports, music, fashion, literature? Have they given up, worn down trying to change this bullying president's behavior?
Cynics would suggest many of these people fear the loss of federal grants and access to federal regulators. One Republican senator, Joni Ernst of Iowa, did call the president’s remarks “over the line.” Good for her. Now let’s hear from the chorus of others who have the moral authority. What are they saving it for?
Dan and Anita Sullivan • Glendale