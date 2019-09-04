We have heard a great deal about the laws regarding abortion. Many states’ legislatures are attempting to curb this legal medical procedure. Those opposing it claim they are protecting children.
If you are concerned about children, why aren’t you lining up to adopt the millions of children who are waiting for your love? There should be long lines at adoption agencies by all of the people who are so concerned. If you are so concerned about children, why not force Missouri's legislators to add children to the Medicaid rolls so these children can maintain good health?
Why aren’t you paying the maximum taxes for services to improve schools, communities and health services for children? Why aren’t you contacting your congressmen and senators who are condoning the unconstitutional treatment of migrant children in the detention camps at our borders?
You should care about all children.
J.M. Hardin • Des Peres