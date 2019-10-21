Regarding “Loop Trolley says it needs $700,000 from St. Louis County to keep operating, and will reduce service” (Oct. 15): The “Loop Folly” was a bad idea from the beginning. It was the brainchild of one person, Joe Edwards, who dominates the University City Loop and thinks he knows everything.
Unfortunately, he has been able to con politicians to pay for this bad idea. As long as he was using his own money, it didn’t matter if the idea was good or bad. However, this time, he was able to access taxpayer money. To throw good money after bad would only compound the damage. Kill the trolley. Don’t put additional money into an idea that will never break even.
Richard Dorsey • Florissant