Regarding “Jehovah’s Witnesses bring 32,000 to downtown St. Louis, stalling morning traffic Friday” (Aug. 17): If you were downtown last week, you couldn’t help but notice Jehovah’s Witnesses as they swarmed around the dome. They were easily identifiable by their lanyards and badges, but what impressed many were the obvious displays of affection and cooperation among one of the most diverse group recently seen in St. Louis. How do people so seemingly disparate become so united?
The convention theme was “Love Never Fails.” If it’s love, then how does love survive the conflicts and barriers that seem to naturally and inescapably separate us? Your experience may tell you that it doesn’t. There is little harmony between factions—political, racial or economic. Yet, these are not natural divisions. They are human constructs that can and should be set aside in the light of universal values and principles.
It is ironic that Jehovah’s Witnesses have often been persecuted for their political neutrality. They have accomplished, without politics, what politics is supposed to produce — a well-functioning, diverse community. Thousands of volunteers from all walks of life worked together in St.Louis to produce the event at the dome. Moreover, this experience is being replicated on six continents around the world, proving that “Love never fails.”
Craig Cochran • Lawrence, Kan.