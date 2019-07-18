I am appalled by the ongoing torrent of racist incitement that President Donald Trump continues to direct against progressive women of color in Congress.
As a movement that represents the pro-Israel, pro-peace majority of American Jews, J Street members are outraged that the president and his allies continue to smear progressive Democrats with false accusations of anti-Semitism and to use “support for Israel” as a shield with which to obscure and justify their own bigotry.
At a time when many of the core values and norms of American democracy are under threat, we cannot equivocate or hesitate to challenge the forces of hate, even — and especially — when these forces cloak themselves in the authority of the White House. We must call them out clearly and do all that we can to defeat them.
Neil Jaffe • St. Louis
Chair, J Street-St. Louis