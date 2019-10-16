The 2008 presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain were asked if health care is a right or a responsibility. Obama said it was a right, whereas McCain said it was a responsibility. I suppose most Americans agreed with Obama since he won the election.
Probably today’s Democratic candidates consider it to be a human right. Does that mean it should be free? Bernie Sanders' plan makes the absurd promise of no premiums, no co-pays, no deductibles. Essentially it would all be free.
However, just because it’s a human right, doesn’t mean it should be free. Consider water. Without water, humans couldn’t survive. Obviously, the need for water puts it at the top of the list of human rights. But candidates are not advocating that government pay everybody’s water bill.
Perhaps the reason is that water bills don’t have the potential to bankrupt households, unlike a serious medical illness.
It seems, therefore, health care is not and should not be determined by its status as a human right. It’s not a human rights issue; it’s an affordability issue. Just as people realize they are responsible for paying their own water bills, people should also be expected to pay something toward their health care costs. It’s not unreasonable for people to want help covering their health care. However, it’s ridiculous to conclude that, as a human right, health care ought to be free.
John Folkl • Webster Groves