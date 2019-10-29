The old song said, “Everything’s up to date in Kansas City.” It made me wonder how our Loop Trolley compared to theirs. It was quite an eye-opener.
From our transit grant, it took eight years before operations really began. In Kansas City, they came up with the idea and had a 2.75-mile long route in downtown running in three years. Their daily ridership as of Aug 19 was a whopping 6,448 people per day. Ours seems to have a handful. They operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they operate until 2 a.m. The Loop Trolley operates from noon to 6 p.m.
Riders need sufficient time to get to lunch and to stay until the bars closed. Who goes to dinner and wants to take the trolley home by 6 p.m.?
Granted, the route to a set of our Metro transit stops is helpful, but the timing is most likely greatly stunting possible ridership. To save the operation, someone needs to look seriously at a loop though Forest Park, past the parking lots and major attractions.
But frequent service would be a must-do, like Kansas City, which has a car run every 12 minutes.
Larry Hollenberg • Odin, Ill.