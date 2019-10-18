Regarding “St. Louis aldermen give final OK to $5 million boost for Cure Violence effort” (Oct. 5): I have read the Board of Aldermen’s bill regarding the Cure Violence program. I’m wondering if there will be a signed contract with this organization, or is the city just going to hand over millions of dollars to them?
So far I have seen nothing about who will monitor the program's spending. I am deeply skeptical of this organization. Other questions are: Will they bring in health professionals to oversee the program or just hire locals to wander around and just do what they feel like? To me there are numerous questions that need to be answered before any money is given to Cure Violence. I lived in the city for 55 years, and I am still deeply concerned about it.
David Adams • Granite City