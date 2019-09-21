Regarding “St. Louis police officer kills man in struggle over gun, police say” (Sept. 6): In the recent police shootings in St. Louis that resulted in the loss of life, there was the predictable outrage against the police department by certain St. Louis city officials. Unfortunately, these same politicians didn’t seem very concerned that the deceased men were illegally carrying guns. Alderman Megan Green actually stated that it was “a waste of police resources” to confront one of them.
These are also the same people who want to restrict gun ownership from law-abiding citizens. If they are truly concerned about gun violence, then perhaps they should focus their attention on keeping convicted felons and their illegal guns off the streets instead of proposing new laws that criminals will ignore anyway.
Kelly White • Clayton