Candidate Donald Trump promised to send undocumented criminals back to their country of origin. However, in 2017, there were approximately 800,000 illegal aliens in state and federal prisons for multiple serious felonies. Our taxes pay for their housing and food.
Why not send all of those inmates, except terrorists, back to their respective governments and find a road to citizenship for hardworking illegal immigrants who will pay taxes, increase the size of the U.S. economy and contribute to economic growth as a consequence of higher earnings and increased consumption.
Plus, businesses everywhere are posting help-wanted signs. Taking 10.7 million workers out of the workforce would devastate our economy, further accelerate the closing of retail stores and put the brakes on the home-building segment.
This should be a priority of keeping America great.
Daniel Spener • Chesterfield