Kudos to the mayor and city council of Kirkwood for doing what they were elected for. They took care of their constituents by not allowing any fly-by-night, out-of-town organization to come in and sell Blues memorabilia in front of the brick and mortar establishments who pay their salaries.
Too bad the officials in other municipalities don’t live up to their oaths also. Instead, they go about making more money for the already obscenely wealthy by underhanded and backdoor methods, such as trying to sell off the airport to profiteers and outsiders. The swamp in Washington, D.C., isn’t the only one that needs draining.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson