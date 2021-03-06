Lack of consequences creates traffic-violation epidemic

Regarding the editorial “Traffic deaths rose during the pandemic as empty streets invited lawlessness” (March 1): While the seemingly daily homicides certainly demand priority, the flagrant flaunting of lesser laws without consequence seems to be epidemic and reinforces the perception that not only can the city not take steps to enforce safety rules, but that it doesn’t care.

Driving on Interstate 70 within the city limits almost deserves hazard pay, as the number of reckless drivers topping 80, 90 and 100 miles per hour and darting in and out of traffic endangers everyone. And the overwhelming numbers of expired license plates is a disgrace. It’s like the scofflaws have adopted the philosophy: The law be damned.

I can understand how this behavior might create an environment where criminals rule without fear of consequences. A single police car perennially assigned on the highway would have a field day with reckless drivers and violators, and might even cause a few to slow down and update their registration. When the Missouri Highway Patrol augmented the city for this enforcement in the past, it had a noticeable effect in improving behavior. Why not repeat that effort?

Michael Harvey • O’Fallon, Ill.