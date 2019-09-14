Regarding “Clay’s town hall meeting on gun violence brings outpouring of emotion” (Aug. 29): Mayor Lyda Krewson and Rep. William Lacy Clay are on the wrong track. Blaming the National Rifle Association is not the answer to the senseless gun violence. And I’m no fan of the NRA.
The “bad guys” will have access to guns no matter the law. The main problems are twofold. One is lack of a quality education that could lead to getting a job, and the other is parenting. Why are underage kids out after curfew time limits? Do the parents know where their kids are and who they are hanging out with? Why do potential witnesses go silent and not cooperate with the police?
There is no question that poverty and, to a degree, racism play a role. But the basic values of right and wrong are not that complicated if the kids have a good start and role models from prekindergarten on.
Tom Harig • University City