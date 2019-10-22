Regarding “Denver airport’s nightmare offers warnings for proponents of Lambert’s privatization” (Oct. 11): I travel for work and am in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport regularly. I’m one of many who laments that we have few direct flights and yearn for the days of TWA, the bustling airport and ease of travel.
Years ago, St. Louis chose not to offer incentives to airlines to fly internationally from here. I have traveled through airports better and worse than ours and have seen what happens to other cities when they are de-hubbed. We are a mid-tier city in a mid-tier marketplace, and our airport reflects that. We can invite more flights and demonstrate why airlines should do that. However, the heyday is not coming back, no matter how much we want it or consultants suggest that privatization will bring it.
My concerns about privatization include several. There are no good exemplars that I am aware of where this has worked and truly benefited the city in the long run and several where it has been a fiasco. This initiative is backed by big money and by someone who has clearly had his own agenda, Rex Sinquefield.
It is not easy money; it just looks easy. We need to revitalize the city and we need to find more things to be proud about. St. Louis is a great place, but clearly not yet for everyone.
Sadly, I just don’t see the airport as the rainy day account to be tapped for this purpose.
Judith Laitman • Clayton