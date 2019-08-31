Regarding “Guns, lawmakers and dead kids” (Aug. 20): The editorial states that teaching young people respect for the sanctity of human life is the job of parents, teachers, members of the clergy and anyone else with influence. It is also the responsibility of lawmakers, government officials and other leaders to enact laws that demonstrate that people are important. We don’t show respect for human life when we expect workers to toil at minimum wage jobs where they can’t support themselves or their families. Cutting people off Medicaid so they have no access to health care does not demonstrate respect for life. Failing to enact common-sense gun restrictions, letting neighborhoods deteriorate and starving our public schools of needed resources does not say “I respect you.”
Curbing gun violence is everyone’s job. There is plenty of work for everyone to do.
Linda Zazove • St. Louis