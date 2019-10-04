Regarding “St. Louis aldermen advance Cure Violence money” (Sept. 28): Kudos to local leaders for their efforts to address the public health scourge of gun violence. Recently, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed introduced bills that would use part of last year’s budget surplus to pay for a citywide rollout of the Cure Violence program. He also introduced a bill to require licensed gun dealers to report someone to the police if they fail a background check.
Last month, U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay stood with Mayor Lyda Krewson, trauma surgeons from St. Louis Children’s Hospital and grassroots champions to introduce a federal bill that would give St. Louis and other municipalities new freedom to enact tougher local gun laws.
I raised two children in the city and with mothers across the community, I have experienced heartbreak after heartbreak this summer as the number of children killed by gunfire here climbed. I’m grateful that our elected representatives are hearing our pleas for action, and I encourage others to support their work.
Ann Kittlaus • St. Louis