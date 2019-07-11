It’s after midnight, and instead of sleeping, I’m up worrying and seething.
How can Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner live in their fancy houses, sleeping in a comfortable bed, when it is illegal to give food and water to migrants?
How can they stand to look in the mirror, knowing they have voted to keep kids in concentration camps, without their parents, and help show the world that we are not the welcoming America we have always been?
My elected officials hide behind religion, corporate greed, false patriotism and hatred. Their self-satisfaction is disgusting, and their cruelty apparently knows no limit. I urge Blunt, Hawley and Wagner to end the detention camps now, before it’s truly too late. Demand that President Donald Trump fixes this situation so no one else is harmed or mistreated on your watch. Our lawmakers need to do the right thing.
Sarah Peyton • Ballwin