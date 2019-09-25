Regarding “As Special Session ends, GOP leaders consider action on gun violence” (Sept. 15): The headline sucked me right in, “consider action on gun violence.” Really? What urgency? It sounds more like we were talking about taxes on cars, boats or jet skis. Not much of an issue, it’s only about people’s lives.
Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, says he has convened an eight-member working group to investigate whether to form a special committee on gun violence. Wow. Now that’s action. A working group to investigate whether we need a special committee. Nothing like taking a firm stand, senator. It sounds more like political speak (horse hockey), meaning he intends to do nothing and hopes it goes away.
Mike Gault • St. Peters