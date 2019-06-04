Missouri’s elected leaders have voted to ban most abortions and also allow motorcycle riders to ride without helmets. I suggest that each legislator voting for these bills be required to raise an unwanted child and care for a brain-injured motorcyclist who would not have been hurt had he or she been wearing a helmet.
On one hand, they control what a woman may intelligently want to do with her life, and on the other hand want to let riders with poor judgment possibly end up on the welfare rolls for health care at taxpayer expense. How does Missouri find these people to represent us?
Alvin Wolff • Brentwood