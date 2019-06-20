It is time we put an end to boasts and threats. We understand and know the consequences of bullying as do farmers, financiers, diplomats and voters. We cannot build for the future with meaningless rhetoric and sales pitches and “deals” that never happen. Our tax dollars should not be a piggy bank for foreign interests.
We need the support and cooperation of other nations. We should not allow our sons and daughters to be used as skin in the game of national and international policymaking. This country’s priorities need to maintain and incorporate governmental processes to ensure fair and equitable individual, communitywide and national security based on laws, not on the arrogance or authority of one person.
And voters need to do all this in a thoughtful respectful manner toward each other as we continue the long, deliberative process before us.
Beverly D. Rehfeld • University City