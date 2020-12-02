 Skip to main content
Leader: Wearing a mask is far easier than the pain of intubation


Dr. Ken Remy

Dr. Ken Remy makes a video explaining what the final moments before being put on a ventilator look like for a COVID-19 patient. Photo taken as screen shot from video shot by Dr. Remy. 

Tony Messenger’s Nov. 24 column, “ICU doc urges mask wearing by simulating the last moments of a COVID-19 death,” is a serious story. I’d like to add to it. My son is a health care worker, and as a respiratory therapist, he is the one that gets in the face of coronavirus patients to insert and remove — in other words, intubate — their breathing tubes.

He tells me that he met a shopper in a grocery store who was not wearing a mask. My son urged this 50-something man to mask up. Well he didn’t. Sometime later, he came across the same man as a coronavirus patient, and he had to intubate him. My son told me that the man will likely die. I don’t know what else is necessary to get people to mask up and protect family, friends, the community and themselves. People need to take this virus seriously.

Walt Gamache • St. Peters

