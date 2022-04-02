Leave it to professionals to teach students about race

If anyone remembers a fun-filled social studies lesson, it probably involved a student-driven activity built around a controversial subject. Most people do not remember the dry curriculum found in text materials or teacher-centered lectures. Why is this relevant? Because we’re currently living through a period when our elected state representatives, most of whom have never taught a single class in a public school, are attempting to eliminate the teaching of race in the classroom.

In the editorial “As Holocaust teaching expands in Missouri, racial discussion is being muzzled” (March 28), the Editorial Board makes a compelling argument that it doesn’t make sense for legislators to support the creation of a “Holocaust Education Week” and then turn around and “virtually scrub any discussion of race from public school curricula.”

There is a simple explanation behind this hypocrisy. The Holocaust was a sin committed by Germans, not Americans. It was American soldiers who helped to liberate the death camps. Slavery and Jim Crow racism, on the other hand, occurred on American soil. According to many bills pending in the Missouri Legislature, teachers should not teach these subjects because it would create “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or … psychological distress.”

As a recently retired teacher, I believe the solution is obvious. Trust the certified professionals hired to teach social studies in our public schools. They should continue to have the academic freedom to teach the truth about the past. This will not lead to guilt or anguish; it will produce better-informed citizens.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County